As Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Stock Price Were Volatile, Intrepid Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $386,790; Bellecapital International LTD Lifted Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $306,000 as Shares Rose

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crawford & Company (CRD.A) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 38,679 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 295,274 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 256,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crawford & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 71,372 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 05/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford Approves of Work Requirements for Arkansas’s Medicaid Program; 15/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Michigan releases updated fish consumption guidelines relating to PFAS in Crawford, Kent and Oscoda Counties; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Crawford introduces Medal of Honor Day resolution; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. Backs FY18 Rev $1.12B-$1.14B; 06/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: #FARMBILLFRIDAY: Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-1); 16/04/2018 – Crawford’s TruLook Improves Claims Handling Efficiency by Up to 30 Percent; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees 2018 Class B EPS 71c-81c; 05/04/2018 – Sam Edelman Celebrates Expansion in China with Lane Crawford; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD NAMES EDWARD F. CRAWFORD PRESIDENT

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 166.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,990 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $514,000, up from 18,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 58.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 02/05/2018 – General Electric Anticipates Negative EU Merger Probe Decision; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,050 shares to 69,225 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 83,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,595 shares, and cut its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B.

More notable recent Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crawford & Company: Excellent Business With 40%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Charles River and MSCI to Provide Differentiated Risk and Portfolio Analytics – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Crawford® to Present During the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crawford & Company® Authorizes Share Repurchase and Declares Quarterly Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,939 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Roosevelt Grp invested in 35,831 shares or 0.04% of the stock. South State reported 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). King Luther Mngmt has 32,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Communication Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 128,166 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regions Fin Corporation holds 670,145 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Armstrong Henry H reported 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 151,044 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 77,308 shares. 5,600 are owned by Ckw Finance Grp Inc. 77,010 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Com. Oakworth Cap holds 0.04% or 20,084 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 1.95M shares.