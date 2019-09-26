As Crawford & Co Cl A (CRD.A) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Upped Position; As Humana (HUM) Stock Value Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Decreased Its Position by $9.36 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Crawford & Co Cl A (CRD.A) by 394.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 52,927 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,349 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $699,000, up from 13,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Crawford & Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 12,721 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Crawford introduces Medal of Honor Day resolution; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees 2018 Rev $1.12B-$1.14B; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton and Crawford Want FBI to Track Sexual Assault on Planes, Ships; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Bd Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chmn and CEO, Edward F. Crawford to Pres; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees 2018 Class A EPS 78c-EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO CRDb.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.12 BLN TO $1.14 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan releases updated fish consumption guidelines relating to PFAS in Crawford, Kent and Oscoda Counties; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q Rev $298.8M; 31/05/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD seeks candidates for supervisor election on Aug. 31; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees 2018 Net $43M-Net $48M

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 46.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 35,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 39,903 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59M, down from 75,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $261.05. About 1.50M shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 23/04/2018 – Humana-led Consortium To Acquire Privately Held Curo Health Services In $1.4 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Improved results; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Humana Foundation to give more money than ever in 2018, shrink number of grants; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 22,963 shares to 153,001 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Med Inc Com by 10,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,265 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc Com.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $625.44 million for 14.10 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 55,602 shares to 593,166 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN).