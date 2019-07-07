As Crane Co. (CR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Trimmed Holding; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Declined, Bloom Tree Partners Upped Its Position by $25.19 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 5,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 184,102 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, down from 189,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 174,551 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.34 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares to 456,507 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 11,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Dubuque State Bank & has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sterling Capital Management Lc owns 312,580 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Motco holds 0% or 506 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 3,600 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 1.61% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 20,800 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Lazard Asset Limited Co reported 5,004 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 1,841 shares. 3,930 are owned by First Fin Corporation In. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Wilen Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.59% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Stanley has invested 0.06% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 3,130 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 19,937 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $179,717 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Cook Donald G bought $24,950.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 9.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.41 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.84M for 13.64 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Co owns 21,692 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Com holds 23,231 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Advisor Llc holds 0.09% or 13,039 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Gp Ltd Com accumulated 165,476 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 8,768 shares stake. 33,589 are held by Eqis Cap. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 4.25M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Ab reported 1.24% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Focused Wealth Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33.04 million shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc reported 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guardian Trust reported 180 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).