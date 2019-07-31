As Crane Co. (CR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Holding; Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Holding

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 5,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 184,102 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, down from 189,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $84.89. About 271,081 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 101,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.48. About 621,729 shares traded or 79.48% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity. Another trade for 302 shares valued at $24,950 was bought by Cook Donald G.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares to 214,300 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.83 million for 13.69 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. 3,261 shares were sold by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER, worth $181,609 on Friday, February 8. The insider CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L sold 625 shares worth $35,938. On Thursday, February 14 the insider CARTER BRIAN N sold $623,895.