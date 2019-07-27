As Crane Co (CR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Broadview Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.52 Million; Duncker Streett & Company Stake in Visa (V) Has Raised by $343,356 as Market Valuation Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 18,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,850 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 296,057 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 20,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares to 128,457 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Synovus Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 7,991 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,240 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Limited Liability Co owns 312,580 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 157 are held by First Personal Financial Svcs. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc owns 115 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Co reported 3,680 shares stake. 143 are held by Company Of Vermont. Moreover, First Republic Inc has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 19,985 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 22,518 shares. Asset One holds 0% or 8,374 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset owns 81,737 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 597 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership owns 19,100 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $179,717 activity. The insider TULLIS JAMES L L bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gam Holdings Ag has invested 1.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 1.18M shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,676 shares. Maverick Ltd owns 37,520 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Davis R M reported 281,744 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,740 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 22,903 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Stralem And has 47,955 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 1,398 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Systematic Limited Partnership reported 10,300 shares stake. Wexford LP stated it has 2,325 shares. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds 4.65% or 4.30M shares. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Lp holds 1.41% or 575,106 shares in its portfolio.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

