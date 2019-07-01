As Crane Co (CR) Stock Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Upped Position; Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Dnb Asset Management As Cut by $2.41 Billion Its Position

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 10,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.99B, down from 120,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $265.38. About 1.45M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 154,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.31M, up from 262,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 112,073 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Co holds 0.09% or 534 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aviance Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 6,120 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 210,221 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 0% stake. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc has 16,620 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,465 shares. Tru holds 1.26% or 4,545 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 78 shares. Temasek Holdg (Private) Ltd has 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.9% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt owns 80 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 5,065 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atwood And Palmer owns 95,751 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 36.45 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 761 shares to 12,280 shares, valued at $1.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv by 2,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. Shares for $24,950 were bought by Cook Donald G.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 40,028 shares to 356,955 shares, valued at $37.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,237 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX).