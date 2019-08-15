As Crane Co (CR) Shares Declined, Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose, Payden & Rygel Upped Its Position

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 18,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 69,850 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 235,738 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 132,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.10 million, up from 885,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18M shares traded or 102.87% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,700 shares to 208,136 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Co stated it has 41,405 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Company accumulated 705,129 shares or 1.52% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kahn Brothers Gru De holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,098 shares. Fosun has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18,100 shares. Td Asset Management reported 15.21 million shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Lc has 29,888 shares. Clark Mngmt Grp reported 1.71 million shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 141,945 shares stake. Alps Inc reported 197,064 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Artemis Mgmt Llp stated it has 1.97M shares. 450,658 were accumulated by South State Corporation. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 19,637 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jnba Fin Advsrs reported 17,938 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares to 128,457 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.93 million for 11.98 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

