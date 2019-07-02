As Crane Co (CR) Share Price Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Position; Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) Stock Declined While Sandler Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 14,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,477 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, down from 138,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 421,300 shares traded or 52.53% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 712,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.10M, up from 561,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 1.99M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. Shares for $154,767 were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,772 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 0.06% or 44,772 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 4,454 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 16,023 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Dudley & Shanley Incorporated holds 184,102 shares. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability has 2.53% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 417,244 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru reported 5 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 415,556 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 8,951 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. M&T Bancorp reported 5,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0% or 11,312 shares. Sit Investment Associate Incorporated accumulated 19,950 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michelin (Cgde) (MGDDY) by 63,818 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 28,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Beer Co Inc/The (NYSE:SAM).

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 9.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.41 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.84 million for 13.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 243,134 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 314,116 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.08% or 15,446 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Limited Liability owns 48,040 shares. Burney Comm owns 6,603 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 527 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 90,861 shares. 3,100 are owned by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Moreover, Jabodon Pt has 1.72% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Bb&T Securities Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 57,760 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) by 65,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID) by 310,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITB).