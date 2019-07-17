As Crane Co (CR) Market Value Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Raised Position by $898,884; Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stock Price Declined While Becker Capital Management Boosted Stake by $304,416

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 10,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,266 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 97,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 427,518 shares traded or 45.83% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 4,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,960 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 8,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 6,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,182 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $179,717 activity. On Friday, February 1 Cook Donald G bought $24,950 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 302 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 19,390 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $21.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 14,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK).

