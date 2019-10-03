As Crane Co. (CR) Market Value Declined, Dudley & Shanley Upped Its Holding; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Rose, Holder King Luther Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 15,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 10,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $601,000, down from 25,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 310,753 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 49,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 233,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.49 million, up from 184,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 187,938 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86M for 16.79 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

