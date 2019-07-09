As Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 79,658 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $276.75. About 231,921 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 16,374 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 236,876 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 97,238 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 15,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 42,025 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 14,300 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 0% or 1,897 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 57,420 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 500 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 38,987 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 7,626 shares. Wyoming-based Cannell Cap Ltd Liability has invested 2.85% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 44,807 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 47,688 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 675,642 shares.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares to 177,443 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,500 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. Another trade for 997 shares valued at $208,454 was made by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Wednesday, February 6. Kingsley Lawrence D had bought 2,405 shares worth $501,875 on Tuesday, February 5.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,750 shares to 3,550 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 50.87 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.