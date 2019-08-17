As Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Market Valuation Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Lifted by $1.21 Million Its Position; Interface (TILE) Holder Harvey Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $435,000

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.53M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 151,283 shares traded or 45.93% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 186,991 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $27.46 million for 5.84 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).