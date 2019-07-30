As Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Decreased Stake; Kornitzer Capital Management Raised International Paper (IP) Position by $463,450

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 10,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,880 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 138,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 2.01M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 100,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 96,634 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.13% or 18.76 million shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 28.22 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Commerce Bank holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 28,699 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 3.65M shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 72,047 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 2,829 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 32,804 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 33,752 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 5.24M shares. Sigma Planning reported 56,283 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 38,044 shares. 6,255 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company. 830 are owned by Nomura. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6,360 shares to 542,250 shares, valued at $42.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 115,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BREW’s profit will be $3.11 million for 25.30 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -184.21% EPS growth.

