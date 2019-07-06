As Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Shares Declined, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.01 Million; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Increased by $335,744 as Share Value Rose

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 100,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.23M market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 86,063 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 2,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,320 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 9,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. by 6,023 shares to 11,411 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index (EFV) by 52,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,927 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO).

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BREW’s profit will be $3.11 million for 23.44 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -184.21% EPS growth.

