As Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Market Value Rose, Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Decreased by $2.98 Million Its Position; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Valuation Declined While Blue Harbour Group LP Lowered by $14.55 Million Its Position

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 1.08 million shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 62,745 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 417,500 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $34.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 812,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Tru reported 1,030 shares. 1.10M were reported by Lomas Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 0% or 17,475 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hl Fincl Services Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 143,321 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 32,165 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 50,150 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 13,801 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Incorporated has 140,000 shares. 12,191 are owned by Creative Planning. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Ptnrs (London) has invested 0.03% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Pnc Fin Gp Inc holds 0% or 3,437 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 5,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 81,415 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Bowling Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.15% or 34,123 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc owns 52 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 42,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cannell Capital Lc holds 838,606 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Raymond James And accumulated 157,197 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 110,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fairpointe Lc invested in 38,987 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0% or 290 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Group Inc One Trading LP has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Morgan Stanley holds 68,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 72,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). 35,450 are held by Perkins Capital Management. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 500 shares.