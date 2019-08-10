As Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Valuation Rose, Holder Mackay Shields Decreased Holding by $3.22 Million; Air Prods & Chems (Put) (APD) Holder Jane Street Group Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 20,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 21,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 41,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.69. About 520,160 shares traded or 29.58% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (Put) (APD) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 851,542 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $521.83M for 24.99 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put) by 97,200 shares to 208,000 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 54,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (UBT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited reported 108,804 shares stake. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,439 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta stated it has 12,239 shares. 85,000 were accumulated by Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Brookfield Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 21,000 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,757 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cap Advsr holds 336 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs invested in 0.95% or 14,747 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 5,526 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware owns 24,040 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt owns 18,420 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Llc reported 1,952 shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 36,869 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,617 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 37,000 shares to 60,400 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

