As Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Stock Value Declined, South Street Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $5.36 Million; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Decreased Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding by $4.98 Million as Stock Rose

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 85,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 686,357 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.39M, down from 772,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 1.94 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 06/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman: Miners Face Cost Inflation, Geopolitical Uncertainty; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – SALE INCLUDES RIO TINTO’S 82.0 PER CENT INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK OPERATING MINE AND ITS 71.2 PER CENT INTEREST IN VALERIA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Anja Young Lee: Rio Tinto will be among the biggest winners from the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian aluminum giant United; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS ASIC’S MOZAMBIQUE CHARGES `WHOLLY UNWARRANTED’; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ADJUST ALUMINIUM GUIDANCE POST SMELTER SALE; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments 80.3M Tons, Up 5% On-year; 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 218.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 33,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 15,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.39. About 558,490 shares traded or 39.95% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares to 175,205 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 5,692 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 31,295 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Navellier And Assocs reported 2,911 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 4,900 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Biglari Capital owns 3.53M shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 16,854 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia accumulated 2,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 35,050 shares. Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 3,520 shares. 4,370 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc owns 154,775 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).