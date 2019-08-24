As Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Share Price Rose, South Street Advisors Raised Holding by $5.36 Million; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Boosted Its Stake

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 218.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 33,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 48,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 15,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $161.28. About 300,376 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares to 43,966 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,936 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Investments Ltd Com Oh holds 1.8% or 7,435 shares. Natl Pension stated it has 76,191 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,384 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantum Mngmt reported 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Anchor Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 81,118 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Capital Invsts reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 373,360 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). F&V Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1,520 shares. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Company reported 2,100 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Management holds 0.14% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 1,009 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 2,183 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,143 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% or 3,040 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 3,217 shares. Amer has 59,810 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank accumulated 35,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based D E Shaw & Communications has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). The Utah-based Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 496 shares. Albert D Mason Inc stated it has 8,285 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 715,271 shares. Spectrum Group Inc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Brighton Jones owns 0.12% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 6,026 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 384,414 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,116 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 4,584 shares.

