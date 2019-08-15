As Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Biglari Capital Lowered Its Holding; Cleararc Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Celanese (CE) by $426,006 as Market Value Rose

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 796,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569.72M, down from 4.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 241,994 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 189.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 4,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 6,642 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 2,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.66. About 509,575 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81 million and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.42 million for 16.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Ls Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,694 shares. 1,621 are held by Hightower Advisors Ltd. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Company holds 5,692 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,399 shares. 4,751 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 345,628 shares. Jlb Associates reported 51,620 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 4,203 shares. First American Bancorp holds 0.17% or 14,972 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 44,636 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc reported 57,369 shares.

