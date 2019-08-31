As Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (CBRL) Market Valuation Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lowered by $662,354 Its Position; Alpine Partners Vi Has Lifted Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake by $406,252 as Stock Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.11 million shares traded or 24.91% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (CBRL) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 4,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 6,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $165.4. About 259,055 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 170,767 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,998 shares to 6,824 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $57.03 million for 17.02 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.