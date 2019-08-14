As Cra International (CRAI) Shares Declined, Pembroke Management LTD Has Increased Holding; First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) Position Held by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 61,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 236,119 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 174,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 149,151 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Cra International (CRAI) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 82,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 220,950 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 138,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Cra International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 41,262 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold FIBK shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 2.42% more from 28.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 25,919 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,979 are held by Sun Life Inc. 14,148 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 63,405 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 189,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 15,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 0% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 20,487 shares. 69,080 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 326,779 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 531,689 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 7,988 shares. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 574,056 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 25,466 shares. 8,908 are owned by Old Savings Bank In.

More notable recent First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Acquires Northwest Bancorporation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rapid7 Inc (RPD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: WSFS Financial Corp, First Interstate BancSystem and Wintrust Financial Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,101 shares to 73,884 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,209 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $37,805 activity.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 18,300 shares to 85,316 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC).