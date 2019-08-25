As Cra International (CRAI) Share Price Declined, Pembroke Management LTD Has Lifted Stake; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Declined While Park West Asset Management Has Lowered by $6.39 Million Its Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 59,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.14M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 550,350 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Cra International (CRAI) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 82,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 220,950 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 138,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Cra International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 93,359 shares traded or 53.57% up from the average. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 100,000 shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $26.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 181,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 65,400 shares to 28,389 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,271 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

