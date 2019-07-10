As Covenant Transn Group (CVTI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Holding; Walnut Private Equity Partners Cut Stake in Kkr & Co (KKR) as Share Value Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (CVTI) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 51,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 123,860 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 175,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Covenant Transn Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 87,865 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 43.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 02/04/2018 – SILVER CHEF – COVENANT PACKAGE BEEN RESET FOR NEW ‘HOSPITALITY ONLY’ BUSINESS, AND RENEGOTIATION HAS RESULTED IN A SHORT-TERM HIGHER COST OF FUNDING; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Black Diamond Clo 2015-1 Designated Activity Company Ratings Unaffected By Wal Covenant Extension; 08/03/2018 – SoftBank Bond Covenant Change Plan May Be Step to Ensure IPO; 24/04/2018 – Covenant Transportation 1Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Transportation Sees 1Q EPS 17c-EPS 23c; 04/05/2018 – ICONIX SEES STABLE CASH POSITION AND DEBT COVENANT COMPLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP – LIKELY THAT CO IN BREACH OF LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT AND FIXED COVER CHARGE RATIO COVENANT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 29 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – `Covenant-lite’ loans are not necessarily riskier; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – BANK GROUP APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR STEP UP IN MAXIMUM NET LEVERAGE COVENANT TO 4.50 TIMES FROM JUNE 30; 11/05/2018 – YUMA ENERGY – AT MARCH 31, CO NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH ITS TOTAL DEBT TO EBITDAX COVENANT FOR TRAILING FOUR QUARTER PERIOD UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 3.60 million shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 19/04/2018 – Regulated banks soften stance on leveraged lending guidance; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-KKR India Asset Finance to raise $600 mln to bolster lending business – Business Standard; 11/04/2018 – KKR TO NAME DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIR OF GLOBAL SPREADS; 18/05/2018 – BMC SOFTWARE IS SAID TO ATTRACT INTEREST FROM THOMA BRAVO, KKR; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/05/2018 – CVC to buy Finnish healthcare group Mehilainen from KKR, Triton; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: KKR launches unit focused on impact investing; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP – INCREASE IN AVAILABLE SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500 MILLION, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – KKR & Co. looks to take advantage of new buyout rules; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $75,000 activity.

Analysts await Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CVTI’s profit will be $9.00M for 7.24 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab owns 27,078 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 15,071 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 163,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 97,690 shares. Vanguard Group has 643,369 shares. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Martingale Asset Lp invested in 15,200 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 80,665 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,509 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 54,365 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 40 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 208,294 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,082 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 67,233 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) or 16,055 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 13,642 shares to 20,786 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) by 17,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Co holds 0% or 6,825 shares. Covey Capital Ltd Com invested 6.73% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Davis Capital Prns Llc stated it has 5.02% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 32,500 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 7.01% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Essex Financial Inc holds 21,345 shares.