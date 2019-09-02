As Covenant Transn Group (CVTI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Cut Stake by $933,084; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Its Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (CVTI) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 51,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The hedge fund held 123,860 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 175,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Covenant Transn Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 57,368 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO…; 08/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP – LIKELY THAT CO IN BREACH OF LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT AND FIXED COVER CHARGE RATIO COVENANT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 29 JUNE 2018; 21/03/2018 – INTERSERVE LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND COVENANT TEST TO 30 APRIL; 14/03/2018 – COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC – FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED FEB 28, 2018, AVERAGE FREIGHT REVENUE PER TRACTOR INCREASED 6.3% VS LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Reflects Likelihood We Will Lower Rating in the Next Mo if Moby Doesn’t Reach Agreement With Lenders to Expand Covenant Headroom; 12/03/2018 – Ohio EPA: Northwood Property Receives Environmental Covenant Under Ohio EPA’s Voluntary Action Program; 19/03/2018 – Accrol Expects Breach of Covenant, Mulls Divestitures; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 08/03/2018 – SoftBank Bond Covenant Change Plan May Be Step to Ensure IPO; 04/04/2018 – CORRECT: Flakt Woods Said to Seek Consent for Covenant Waiver

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 5,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 2.02M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 1.08M shares. Zpr Inv Mgmt invested in 58,320 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). First Advisors LP holds 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) or 22,452 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.17% or 57,342 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 67,645 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Fund Mgmt reported 17,300 shares. Charles Schwab owns 27,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) or 2,434 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Credit Suisse Ag has 33,178 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 20,885 shares to 40,499 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 73,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $75,000 activity.

Analysts await Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. CVTI’s profit will be $5.98 million for 10.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Dean Assoc Ltd has invested 0.13% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fil Limited holds 0.02% or 276,863 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 75,034 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Tcw Gru, California-based fund reported 18,500 shares. Kj Harrison Inc accumulated 45,350 shares. Amer Interest Gru Inc reported 36,058 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.18% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Washington Company has 0.74% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Goelzer Inv Management Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). United Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Pitcairn has invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 221,409 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Nomura Holding invested in 0.01% or 29,883 shares.