As Covanta Holding (CVA) Stock Declined, Holder Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Position by $1.76 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Tiger Management Upped Its Position

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 103,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 714,586 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 818,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 128,101 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $179.75. About 4.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 22/03/2018 – An investor and an analyst took polar opposite positions on Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street; 05/04/2018 – U.K. LAWMAKER HANCOCK SAYS WILL MEET FACEBOOK ON DATA NEXT WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 29/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: SCAM ALERT Attorney General Warns New Mexicans about New Facebook Scam in Wake of Massive Facebook Privacy Breac

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 141,371 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Twin Focus Cap Partners Ltd reported 0.25% stake. St Johns Limited Liability owns 0.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,212 shares. Hartline Invest Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,217 shares. Iconiq Capital Limited Liability accumulated 307,605 shares or 5.47% of the stock. Bb&T has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sol Capital Mngmt Co has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 376,261 shares. Grisanti Cap Ltd has 5.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 52,160 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 201,516 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1.16M shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,550 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 18,330 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,040 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46 million for 37.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.