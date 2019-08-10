As Covanta Holding (CVA) Share Price Declined, Snyder Capital Management LP Trimmed by $416,194 Its Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Moller Financial Services Trimmed Its Stake by $689,440

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 24,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.75 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 673,756 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46M for 38.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

