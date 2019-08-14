As Covanta Holding (CVA) Market Value Declined, Adams Express Company Decreased Position; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $80.10 Million as Shares Declined

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.04 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $59.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.2. About 3.46M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 332,682 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6)

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 32,400 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46M for 37.16 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Limited Liability holds 7.24% or 25,520 shares. 3,309 are owned by Cim Limited Liability Co. Pointstate Cap Lp has 31,044 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. 1,645 are owned by Mirador Prns Limited Partnership. Essex Fin Serv has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability accumulated 3.94% or 4,582 shares. Bartlett And Commerce Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 536 shares. Montag A Associate reported 9,551 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Incorporated has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,415 shares. Legacy Cap Prns Incorporated reported 2,835 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,395 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt owns 48,875 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. 460 are held by Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc. Envestnet Asset stated it has 102,532 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 283 shares.