As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Upped Its Position; St Germain D J Co Holds Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 30,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.04 million, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 685,425 shares traded or 12.60% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 152,861 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, up from 140,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 11.31 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 281,865 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,061 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Covanta Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:CVA) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “G.research’s 5th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium – Business Wire” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Covanta Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 189,250 were reported by Da Davidson. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,659 shares. First Personal Svcs holds 0% or 325 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,965 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61,636 shares. Stewart & Patten Co Limited Company has invested 1.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 134,594 shares. 64,979 were reported by Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. The Israel-based Clal Insur Holdg Limited has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 149,130 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6.98M shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp holds 118,550 shares. 2,994 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Diversified Equity by 39,028 shares to 452,110 shares, valued at $33.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerianmlp (AMLP) by 60,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).