As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Cut Position by $490,722; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Increased Its Position in Exelon (EXC) as Stock Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 81.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 28,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 6,629 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115,000, down from 35,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 421,736 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 35,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 119,209 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 84,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 3.65M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 27,751 shares to 168,359 shares, valued at $18.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Co (NYSE:BSX) by 78,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Gru Inc Inc reported 0.15% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc stated it has 7,816 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Ltd Company stated it has 6,280 shares. 634 were reported by Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 39,021 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 5.88M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability holds 2.62 million shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd holds 0.13% or 28,317 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 6,840 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 20,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Llc reported 0.12% stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co reported 79,434 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 6.03M shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 9,314 shares. Pggm Invests has 0.3% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.19 million shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 101,983 shares to 406,909 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 45,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU).

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.49 million for 38.68 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.