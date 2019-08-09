As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Shares Declined, Eventide Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $646,000; Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Price Rose While Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 36,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 302,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99 million, down from 338,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 729,845 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 36,557 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.18 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.06% or 800,601 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). American Century holds 13.19M shares. Ci Investments Inc holds 0.42% or 1.87 million shares. Regent Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 10,100 shares. 400,417 are owned by Brandywine Investment Management Lc. Carlson Capital LP holds 936,858 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Webster Commercial Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 9.03 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Legacy Private Tru Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amica Retiree Med accumulated 6,780 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 28,650 shares to 92,176 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 41,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $676.92 million for 16.72 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 85,000 shares to 602,000 shares, valued at $53.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.