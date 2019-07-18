As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Share Value Rose, Holder Adirondack Research & Management Decreased by $1.61 Million Its Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Franklin Resources Has Cut Its Holding

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.17M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37B, down from 12.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.89. About 2.35 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 94,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,865 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 352,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 321,935 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -333.33% negative EPS growth.

