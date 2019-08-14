As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Trimmed Position; Stonecastle Finl (BANX) Holder Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $735,231 as Valuation Declined

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 6,668 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 94,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 257,865 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 352,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 464,665 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46M for 38.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.