As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Market Value Declined, Bokf Has Raised Holding; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Market Value Declined While White Elm Capital Lifted by $1.69 Million Its Stake

Bokf increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 211,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 851,412 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, up from 640,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 579,320 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 1.36M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,544 shares to 46,776 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,041 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Covanta: A Quiet 5.5% Yield For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Covanta and the Town of Babylon Extend Successful Partnership – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta: Anything But A Waste (Of Time) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 77,456 shares to 236,673 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.