As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Market Valuation Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Upped by $5.19 Million Its Stake; Ppg Industries (PPG) Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 92,657 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, down from 103,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 980,011 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 679,020 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16M, up from 374,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 617,164 shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Ltd Liability invested 0.69% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.5% or 23,700 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company reported 126,399 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Argi Serv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,159 shares. Da Davidson & reported 65,574 shares stake. The California-based L And S Advisors has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Montag A Inc accumulated 17,511 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,760 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 8,735 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 755,861 shares or 0.53% of the stock. S&T Bancshares Pa owns 2,957 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Oakworth Inc holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.16 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Automotive Coatings Manufacturer Hemmelrath – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “GLIDDEN Paint Doesn’t Announce a 2020 Color of the Year – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG adhesives partnership for lightweight vehicles – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPG completes acquisition of Dexmet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Printable Heating Technology to Be Highlighted at WardsAuto UX Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yunji Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Covanta: Anything But A Waste (Of Time) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Would Not Invest In Covanta – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.