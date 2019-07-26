As Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stock Rose, Honeywell International Has Boosted Holding by $307,935; Provident Investment Management Lowered Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $428,281

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,137 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.66M, down from 285,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.72. About 1.70 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 34,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,340 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 266,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 4.63 million shares traded or 92.78% up from the average. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cousins Properties And TIER REIT Announce Special Meetings Of Stockholders To Vote On Merger – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cousins Clarifies Earnings Impact Of TIER Transaction – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cousins Properties’ (CUZ) CEO Colin Connolly on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 267,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & owns 2.18 million shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com accumulated 2.23 million shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp stated it has 0.04% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). State Common Retirement Fund holds 977,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.72M were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Prospector Prns Ltd owns 512,650 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 149,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 10,792 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 1.33 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 0.11% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 1.19M shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 292,664 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares to 380,377 shares, valued at $24.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Dollar General (DG) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Invest Partners Limited holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 287,821 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,560 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 120,045 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated accumulated 6,371 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability owns 29,907 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Lateef Invest Limited Partnership owns 6,984 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Parsec Management reported 32,467 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 87,973 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 65,386 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 158,188 shares. First Manhattan Communication invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 2,484 shares. 202,251 are held by Toronto Dominion State Bank.