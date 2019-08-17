As Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stock Price Declined, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Upped Its Position; Incline Global Management Decreased Its Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $29.89 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 586,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.24 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 1.87 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.02 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Arizona State Retirement owns 301,861 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management reported 80,000 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability invested in 1.27% or 8.05M shares. Heitman Real Secs Lc accumulated 3.60M shares or 1.52% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 434,000 shares. Brown Advisory reported 14,912 shares. Natixis holds 18,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 909,212 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 26,080 are held by Css Ltd Co Il. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 21,011 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc, a New York-based fund reported 35,410 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Co invested in 0.75% or 512,650 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 23,222 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc by 828,076 shares to 250,465 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 86,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,462 shares, and cut its stake in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 12,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 197,066 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 92,341 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1,900 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.21% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Common Retirement Fund has 572,330 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 54,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.06% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.14% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 590 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 34,634 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 52,476 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

