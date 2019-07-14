As Cousins Pptys Com (CUZ) Share Value Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Holding by $6.48 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Raised Its Stake

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 8,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (CUZ) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 720,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.07M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 1.07M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1,220 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.69% or 79,661 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 2,496 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.29% or 199,558 shares. Spinnaker owns 2,175 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,545 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Generation Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership has 1.76% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.34 million shares. Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 17,620 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Rmb Management holds 2,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 379,788 were accumulated by Aperio Lc. 19,320 are owned by Invest Counsel. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,010 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading has 14,434 shares. 107,804 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 6.34 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 25,418 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd stated it has 832,781 shares. Aperio Gp Llc accumulated 286,661 shares. 14,288 are owned by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 11,069 shares. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Limited Company has 1.52% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 3.60 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Regions Finance reported 0% stake. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.03% or 95,533 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 66,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 521,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:EIG) by 10,648 shares to 131,181 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc Com (NYSE:XEL) by 133,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $96.79 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.