As Cousins (CUZ) Share Value Declined, Ubs Oconnor Decreased by $3.72 Billion Its Stake; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Cut Stake

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81M, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Cousins (CUZ) by 67.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 385,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 182,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 billion, down from 567,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Cousins for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 1.04 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80M for 12.57 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 25,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Knott David M reported 13,428 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 64,314 shares. Westpac Bk holds 451,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 78,168 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 223,549 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brinker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 23,222 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 101,600 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 2,028 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 226,471 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.02% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Stevens Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 88,311 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 512,650 shares. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 8.26M shares. Moreover, Ls Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automati (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $28.75 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Comm by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrus (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 20,991 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 359,916 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0.35% or 5.11 million shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9.55 million shares. Jones Lllp has 52,213 shares. Smithbridge Asset Incorporated De reported 2.88% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Monetary Management Group holds 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 31,960 shares. Natl Pension Serv has 0.45% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 735,738 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi invested in 3.64% or 3.51M shares. Bain Public Equity Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 276,757 shares or 4.2% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Company holds 7,760 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burke & Herbert Bancorp & Tru has 4,259 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 94,220 shares to 7.49M shares, valued at $367.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 387,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa.