As Coty (COTY) Valuation Rose, Private Advisor Group Lowered Holding by $564,102; Moreno Evelyn V Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Lowered by $525,250

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 64.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 51,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,691 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 78,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 4.83M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 974,043 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.18 million for 46.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd owns 40.26 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 205,440 shares. Australia-based Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 282,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 98,076 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 205,089 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 19,707 shares stake. Stifel Fin Corp holds 153,901 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability reported 10,300 shares. Yorktown Management & Research Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.01% or 68,740 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 87,921 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 22.94 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.03% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 60,094 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $57.51 million for 31.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $25.68 million activity. Singer Robert S bought $325,962 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 30. Another trade for 1.05M shares valued at $9.98M was bought by HARF PETER. Laubies Pierre had bought 262,000 shares worth $2.50M on Friday, August 30.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 35,360 shares to 195,912 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

