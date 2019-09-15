As Coty (COTY) Stock Rose, Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lowered Holding; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Trimmed Position by $551,448

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 54,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 68,186 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, down from 122,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 2.26 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY)

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce Co owns 529,081 shares. Grace And White Ny holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,940 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 2.72M shares. Ruffer Llp invested in 0.02% or 18,167 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 208,522 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 2,439 shares. Whittier Trust has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 611,115 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability owns 65,613 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Company has 172,881 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 225,099 shares or 5.54% of the stock. Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.21 million shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prentiss Smith & owns 2.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 73,578 shares. Jones Companies Lllp stated it has 6,253 shares. Caprock holds 73,857 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. HARF PETER bought 959,760 shares worth $12.40M. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $325,962 was bought by Singer Robert S. Shares for $476,380 were bought by Goudet Olivier on Friday, August 30. Laubies Pierre also bought $2.50M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 33.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.