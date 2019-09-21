As Coty (COTY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Position by $2.35 Billion; American Assets Has Increased Its American Assets Tr (AAT) Stake by $9.40 Million

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09M, up from 6.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 439,459 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 175,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 billion, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 3.34M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.33M for 31.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. Goudet Olivier bought $476,380 worth of stock. Laubies Pierre had bought 262,000 shares worth $2.50M. Singer Robert S had bought 35,000 shares worth $325,962 on Friday, August 30. $2.06M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by Hughes Fiona.