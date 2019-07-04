As Coty (COTY) Shares Rose, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Cut Stake; P2 Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Stock Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 3.18M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 302,404 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability invested in 42,548 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,896 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2.56M shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Advsrs Asset Incorporated owns 15,535 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). James Invest owns 1,860 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 3.04M shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Parametrica Mngmt reported 0.9% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Community State Bank Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 50 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited accumulated 680 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 167 were accumulated by First Manhattan Company. 336,945 were accumulated by American Finance Grp.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $76.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 20.00 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa accumulated 11,277 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 261,290 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 814 are owned by Parkside Fincl Bank Tru. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.14% or 19.93M shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 552,244 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 180,617 shares. Aperio Group Lc owns 430,905 shares. 100 are owned by M&R Cap Mgmt Inc. Cibc Ww stated it has 0.03% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Malaga Cove Ltd Llc invested in 108,895 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 449,497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 105,774 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 54,083 shares to 983,411 shares, valued at $16.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).