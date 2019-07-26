As Coty (COTY) Share Price Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased by $6.08 Million Its Position; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $17.32 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 618,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 20.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.56 million, down from 20.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 9.20 million shares traded or 40.20% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 513.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 434,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 519,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 84,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 3.96M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Prices Gained on Middle East Tension, Rate Cut Expectations – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Fed Talks Points to Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 28.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27M shares to 8.18M shares, valued at $104.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 229,841 shares. Reilly Llc has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Florida-based Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,294 shares. Heronetta Mngmt LP holds 5.53% or 346,952 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Invest Mngmt owns 7,119 shares. Blackrock reported 133.00M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.96% or 100,325 shares. Starr Inc, a Switzerland-based fund reported 290,833 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.13% or 225,117 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Great Lakes Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 68,057 shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,445 shares to 66,054 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,470 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 19,235 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp owns 23.47M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability owns 16,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 43,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt owns 3.37M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Axa has 12,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 92,365 shares. Columbia Asset owns 10,305 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 260,181 shares. Regent Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.1% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 27,021 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 10,300 shares.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. – COTY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Follow The Money: Insiders Bet Big On Coty Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.