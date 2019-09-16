As Coty (COTY) Market Value Rose, Holder Stifel Financial Has Cut Its Stake; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Argent Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 37,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 116,673 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, down from 153,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 2.26M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 82,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.89 million shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Coty and Younique to part ways – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "COTY Stock Surges on Success of Gucci Lipstick Launch – Yahoo Finance" published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Coty Stock Lost 13% in August – Motley Fool" on September 04, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. Laubies Pierre also bought $2.50M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 30. The insider Singer Robert S bought $325,962. Hughes Fiona bought $2.06M worth of stock. $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by Goudet Olivier.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,037 shares to 25,616 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 14,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,317 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34 million for 33.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6,520 shares to 47,155 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 25,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is ConocoPhillips's (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance" on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips's (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Are ConocoPhillips's (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019.

