As Coty (COTY) Market Value Rose, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Position; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in General American Investors (GAM)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 94,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 122,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 217,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 4.76M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 70,194 shares traded or 72.86% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Ser Inc accumulated 11,408 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.09% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 23,661 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 11,575 shares. Pnc Finance holds 0% or 2,158 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,655 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Zuckerman Group Limited Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 15,510 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Css Ltd Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 33,173 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Svcs has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 144,722 shares. First Republic Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 6,485 shares. Tci Wealth owns 2,149 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 924,427 shares. 16,200 are held by Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Communications Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 87,691 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 21,587 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 1,492 shares stake. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1.51% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 1.12M shares. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Cwm holds 158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.03% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 797,596 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 15,233 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 88 shares stake.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $58.15M for 31.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.68 million activity. $2.50 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Laubies Pierre. 959,760 shares were bought by HARF PETER, worth $12.40M. The insider Singer Robert S bought $325,962.

