As Coty (COTY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut by $1.59 Million Its Holding; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Harvest Management Lifted Its Stake

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 122,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 244,832 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 366,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 2.26 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1441.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 100,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 107,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.55M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.36 million for 33.94 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 35,901 shares to 427,372 shares, valued at $33.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. Laubies Pierre had bought 262,000 shares worth $2.50 million. Goudet Olivier bought $476,380 worth of stock. Singer Robert S bought 35,000 shares worth $325,962. Another trade for 210,000 shares valued at $2.06M was bought by Hughes Fiona.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 1.93M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 49,506 were reported by Westpac Banking. 96,645 were reported by United Serv Automobile Association. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 368 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv invested in 0% or 66,617 shares. Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank Trust has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 814 shares. 147,466 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.1% or 87,820 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 19,048 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson & Co has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Atria Invs has invested 0.12% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

