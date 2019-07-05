As Cott Que (COT) Stock Value Declined, Holder P2 Capital Partners Lifted Stake; Ameren Corp. (AEE) Market Value Rose While Opus Investment Management Decreased Position

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (AEE) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,165 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 79,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 489,524 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.)

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03M, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 300,570 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. The insider Harrington Thomas bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004. $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $160.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Co accumulated 248,008 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 5,423 shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management accumulated 1.85 million shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 34,950 shares. Symons Mgmt accumulated 0.18% or 29,372 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 151,157 shares. Ajo LP reported 210,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,031 shares or 0% of the stock. 43,533 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 2,517 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 382,220 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 110,000 were reported by Teton Advsrs. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 43,795 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Lc owns 0.07% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 19,568 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 406,315 are owned by Ajo Lp. Reaves W H & holds 0.05% or 21,850 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 1,000 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 6,124 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Captrust Advsrs accumulated 8,256 shares. 15,276 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability. Invest Svcs Inc invested 0.26% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). State Common Retirement Fund has 425,900 shares. Conning owns 5,130 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 6,966 shares.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $202.20 million for 23.05 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).