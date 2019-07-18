As Cott Que (COT) Stock Value Declined, Banbury Partners Trimmed Its Position; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Decreased by $6.72 Million Its Position

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 381,350 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 131,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,421 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 171,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Share Price Has Gained 207%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Share Price Is Down 25% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp accumulated 356,730 shares. Dupont Management has 43,922 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 7,960 shares. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 80,408 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Inc has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peak Asset Mgmt Llc has 4,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Atria Limited Company has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 138,490 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.28% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Security Natl Tru has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Qs Invsts Limited Co has 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Provise Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 49,265 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 1.3% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, March 5. 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,699 shares to 11,219 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 180,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Harrington Thomas bought $499,004 worth of stock or 33,560 shares. $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.15 million for 51.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.