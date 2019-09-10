As Cott Que (COT) Stock Price Declined, Maplelane Capital Raised by $6.34 Million Its Position; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Kraton (KRA) Holding by $5.00 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 39.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 453,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 55,633 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2,164 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 404,468 shares to 37,403 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp by 87,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 894,868 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings.

Another recent and important Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cott Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc (Call) by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redfin Corp (Put) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,000 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings.