As Cott Que (COT) Stock Price Declined, Kings Point Capital Management Has Lifted Position; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Raised Its Stake

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 29.65M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Group expects to receive 36 new aircraft in 2018; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 290,117 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,075 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,245 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL).

